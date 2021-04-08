Citigroup Inc. Invests $58,000 in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GATO. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth $27,941,000. Exor Investments UK LLP purchased a new position in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $24,828,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,592,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth $3,638,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth $1,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

GATO opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.16. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

