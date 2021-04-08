Citigroup Inc. Buys 5,203 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 321.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in REV Group were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 44,952 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in REV Group by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 221,937 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in REV Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 36,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in REV Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get REV Group alerts:

REVG stock opened at $18.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61. REV Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.47 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny acquired 10,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,582.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,649.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,105 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.43.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG).

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.