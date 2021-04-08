Citigroup Inc. Buys 1,267 Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 310.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in RCI Hospitality were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RICK. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the third quarter valued at $501,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 2.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 94,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RICK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

RICK stock opened at $64.85 on Thursday. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $73.36. The firm has a market cap of $583.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.82.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. RCI Hospitality had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

In other RCI Hospitality news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

