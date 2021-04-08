Citigroup Inc. Acquires 2,813 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 231.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 335,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 53,137 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 262,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 22,778 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $24.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $498.12 million, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $25.83.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 15th. G.Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

