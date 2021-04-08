Cipher (CPR) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 57.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last week, Cipher has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cipher has a market capitalization of $73,251.97 and $145,163.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00068025 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003639 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000453 BTC.

About Cipher

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,023,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.