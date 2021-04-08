Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to report ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.68). Cinemark posted earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 207.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year earnings of ($3.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($2.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNK shares. MKM Partners lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark raised their price target on Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,128,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 2,439.7% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $23.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.61. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

