Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 703.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,980,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,802,000 after acquiring an additional 20,282 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $493,517,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CB opened at $160.95 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $93.10 and a 12 month high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CB. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.17.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.