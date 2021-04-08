Chronologic Hits Market Cap of $343,895.26 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. Chronologic has a market cap of $343,895.26 and approximately $1,686.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000514 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded up 38.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chronologic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00056123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00021429 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.98 or 0.00622233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00079680 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic (DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,944 coins and its circulating supply is 1,179,064 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.