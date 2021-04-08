Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$5.25 price objective on the stock.

CHR has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.25.

CHR stock opened at C$4.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$746.21 million and a P/E ratio of 18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of C$2.12 and a 12 month high of C$5.34.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$218.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$200.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

