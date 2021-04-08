Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.82 EPS

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 215.80%.

KDNY opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $621.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.26. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $21.68.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KDNY shares. Wedbush started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chinook Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.