China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.25 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “China Unicom Limited is engaged in the provision of cellular, paging, long distance, data and internet services in the People’s Repulic of China. “

Get China Unicom (Hong Kong) alerts:

Shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) stock remained flat at $$6.03 during trading hours on Thursday. China Unicom has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 14.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 321.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 79.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 679.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About China Unicom (Hong Kong)

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related, information communications technology, and business and data communications services.

Read More: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Unicom (Hong Kong) (CHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.