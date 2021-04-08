Childress Capital Advisors LLC Invests $63,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,327,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,786,000 after purchasing an additional 46,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.02.

NYSE TFC opened at $59.43 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

