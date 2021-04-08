Childress Capital Advisors LLC Invests $54,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,472,000 after acquiring an additional 579,088 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,915,000 after purchasing an additional 148,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,755,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,608,000 after purchasing an additional 75,050 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,573,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,355,000 after purchasing an additional 41,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,858,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,995,000 after purchasing an additional 80,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC opened at $93.42 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.45 and a 200-day moving average of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.09.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

