Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 229 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 229 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 30.0% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,436 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.6% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 77.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,079 shares of the software company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 7.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 511,827 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,237,000 after purchasing an additional 33,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total value of $5,204,220.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADSK opened at $286.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $276.94 and its 200-day moving average is $274.24. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.46 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The firm has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.17.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

