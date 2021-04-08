Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.00.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $225.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $609.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $189.53 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.68 and its 200-day moving average is $261.24.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

