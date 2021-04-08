Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will report $32.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.40 million to $33.73 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $60.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $208.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.62 million to $227.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $276.22 million, with estimates ranging from $243.74 million to $324.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%.

CLDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

Shares of CLDT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 156,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $639.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.