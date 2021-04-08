Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,200 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.72% of ArcBest worth $18,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth about $615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.92.

In other news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. Also, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

ARCB opened at $71.87 on Thursday. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $74.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.23.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.