Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $19.59 Million Stock Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,050,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,389 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Change Healthcare worth $19,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 394.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Change Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $785.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.96 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

