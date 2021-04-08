Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $18,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM opened at $51.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,554.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.80. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABM. TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. CL King increased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

