Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,855 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $19,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,622,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 667.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 12,788 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the third quarter worth $2,294,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $447,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ALGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $250.53 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $271.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $39,014.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total transaction of $706,679.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,795 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,647 shares of company stock worth $4,045,560. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

