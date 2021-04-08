Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Gap Up to $28.53

Shares of Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.53, but opened at $29.50. Chargepoint shares last traded at $28.93, with a volume of 19,930 shares.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

About Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

