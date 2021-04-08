ChainX Reaches Market Cap of $114.17 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. ChainX has a market capitalization of $114.17 million and $2.38 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can now be bought for about $14.78 or 0.00025571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ChainX has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChainX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00070737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.70 or 0.00260690 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.86 or 0.00781656 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,975.81 or 1.00289861 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00017550 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $413.23 or 0.00714821 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.