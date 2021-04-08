CGI (NYSE:GIB) Hits New 52-Week High at $85.13

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.13 and last traded at $85.13, with a volume of 1582 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.56.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.07.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CGI in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after buying an additional 34,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,880,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,370,000 after buying an additional 83,430 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGI Company Profile (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

