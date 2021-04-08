Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $1,981,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 149.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 193.5% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.1% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.89.

NYSE MMP opened at $45.23 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $49.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

