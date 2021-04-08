Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $596,000 Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 51,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SunOpta by 3,560.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SunOpta by 1,007.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in SunOpta by 19.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Shares of STKL opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.23 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.49. SunOpta Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $17.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $11.38.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $205.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.30 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STKL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.