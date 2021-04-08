Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $518,000 Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in First American Financial in the third quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in First American Financial by 448.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

FAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

FAF opened at $58.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day moving average is $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.13. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $39.03 and a twelve month high of $58.89.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.