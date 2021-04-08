Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $179.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.79 million. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Airbnb from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.62.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

