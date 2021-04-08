Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $552,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Stephens started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.73.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $132.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $134.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.49, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.29 and its 200 day moving average is $100.21.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

