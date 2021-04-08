Cetera Investment Advisers Has $569,000 Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 238.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,055 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,387 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAL. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 17,062,697 shares of the airline’s stock worth $269,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,939 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,180,935 shares of the airline’s stock worth $81,703,000 after purchasing an additional 518,678 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,181,194 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $65,938,000 after purchasing an additional 715,291 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 457.0% during the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,865,000 after buying an additional 1,761,920 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,080,484 shares of the airline’s stock worth $17,039,000 after buying an additional 37,817 shares during the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

AAL opened at $23.93 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average is $16.43.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

