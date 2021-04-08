Cetera Investment Advisers Buys New Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 45,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in First Horizon by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,520,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,400,000 after buying an additional 105,733 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in First Horizon by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 448,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 33,091 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Horizon by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon alerts:

In other First Horizon news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $346,832.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $208,435.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,422,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,579,689.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,040 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,735 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

FHN stock opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.45 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.