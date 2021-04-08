Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires New Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. FMR LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 9.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,852,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,925,000 after purchasing an additional 251,088 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 147.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 137,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 81,583 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $635,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,886,204. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

