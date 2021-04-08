Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 1,068 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 8,851.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth about $399,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $31.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average of $29.42. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $31.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.