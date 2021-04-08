Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

RZG stock opened at $156.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.94 and a 200-day moving average of $138.78. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.45 and a 12-month high of $175.53.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

