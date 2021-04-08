Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Invests $225,000 in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 300.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $66.41 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $68.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.37.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

