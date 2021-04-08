Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMC. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.11.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $124.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.63. The company has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.36 and a 12 month high of $124.99.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

