Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOO. State Street Corp increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter worth $3,740,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,822,000 after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO opened at $87.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.10. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $89.65.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

