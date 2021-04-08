Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys Shares of 7,840 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 47,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $747,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,110,000 after buying an additional 2,613,254 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 337,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Shares of MGM opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.07.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

In other news, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $136,850.00. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 2,168,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $80,768,048.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,731.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock worth $86,095,143. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

