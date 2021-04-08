Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Century Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $65.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $67.95.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $987.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 493.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 369,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after acquiring an additional 306,890 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Communities by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 386,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,926,000 after acquiring an additional 161,827 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Century Communities by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,013,000 after acquiring an additional 128,432 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Century Communities by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,638,000 after acquiring an additional 83,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

