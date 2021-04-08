Centaur (CNTR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.69 Million

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. In the last week, Centaur has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a market capitalization of $19.69 million and approximately $271,147.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00055937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00021882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.70 or 0.00632028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00081506 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,120,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

