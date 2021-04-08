Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

CELH has been the topic of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Celsius from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celsius presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.83.

Get Celsius alerts:

Shares of CELH stock opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 739.53 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $70.66.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.63 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.