Celanese (NYSE:CE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Celanese (NYSE:CE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.74.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $151.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.20.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

