CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OTGLY. Erste Group lowered CD Projekt from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered CD Projekt from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered CD Projekt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CD Projekt from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

OTCMKTS:OTGLY opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.59. CD Projekt has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $32.45.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.