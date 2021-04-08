Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director David S. Kabakoff Sells 70,000 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director David S. Kabakoff sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $5,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CSTL stock opened at $70.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -414.92 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSTL shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 353.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,378,000 after purchasing an additional 352,568 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,784.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 340,767 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,476,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,433,000 after buying an additional 177,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $10,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

