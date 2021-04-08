Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Trading Down 4.3% After Insider Selling

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)’s stock price was down 4.3% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $9.47 and last traded at $9.47. Approximately 7,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 727,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Specifically, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $416,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,108,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,082,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 166,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,472 in the last three months. 63.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CASA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $783.81 million, a P/E ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.21 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Casa Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Casa Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Casa Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Casa Systems by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

