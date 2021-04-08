carVertical (CV) Hits One Day Volume of $771,034.00

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. carVertical has a market cap of $21.04 million and approximately $771,034.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, carVertical has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00056592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00021102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.86 or 0.00635806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00080259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

carVertical Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

