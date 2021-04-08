Carry (CRE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.83 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Carry has a market cap of $172.23 million and approximately $5.83 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Carry has traded 37.2% lower against the US dollar. One Carry coin can now be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00051323 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00014695 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 60% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 9,347,746,557 coins and its circulating supply is 7,912,507,762 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

