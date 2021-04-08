Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €16.68 ($19.62).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CA shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.40 ($20.47) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Carrefour alerts:

Shares of Carrefour stock traded up €0.11 ($0.13) on Thursday, hitting €15.30 ($18.00). The company had a trading volume of 2,683,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,000. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €14.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of €14.27. Carrefour has a 52 week low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 52 week high of €23.68 ($27.86).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.