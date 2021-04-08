CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Raised to $148.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their price objective on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.57.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $126.10 on Monday. CarMax has a twelve month low of $57.70 and a twelve month high of $136.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $2,567,252.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $1,537,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 401,275 shares of company stock worth $46,173,632 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $1,413,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $43,427,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in CarMax by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in CarMax by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

