CargoX Achieves Market Cap of $33.83 Million (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One CargoX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges. CargoX has a market capitalization of $33.83 million and approximately $338,806.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CargoX has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CargoX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00055807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00021232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $358.87 or 0.00634243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00079716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

About CargoX

CXO is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 164,509,840 coins. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CargoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CargoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.