Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Gap Up to $23.82

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.82, but opened at $26.57. Cara Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.24, with a volume of 54,835 shares trading hands.

CARA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $2.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $58,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 11,729 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $226,721.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 955,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,466,780.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,287 shares of company stock valued at $671,744 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

